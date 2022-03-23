Entertainment

Ras Zukes Thrills Fans at Tony Matterhorn’s Birthday Celebration

Ras Zukes (left) and Tony Matterhorn at the 'Forever Young: Tony Matterhorn's Celebration'
Ras Zukes (left) and Tony Matterhorn at the ‘Forever Young: Tony Matterhorn’s Celebration’

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Singjay Ras Zukes expects to earn strong dividends from his appearance at ‘Forever Young: Tony Matterhorn’s Birthday Celebration’, which took place March 11 in Richmond, Virginia.

Ras Zukes, who is based in South Florida, was special guest at the gig which also featured Steelie Bashment, Supa Twitch, Team Shella and Junior Mixx.

“The vibes was very awesome, the setting was professional, everybody booked for the event was there and the audience, for my knowledge, was very receptive,” he said.

Among the songs he performed was his latest, “Social Media Hype”.

Ras Zukes sees ‘Forever Young’ setting the pace for bigger things this year.

“For 2022, a whole heap a thing Ras Zukes a gwaan with. I’m working on an EP, a mixtape. Don’t have an exact (release) date right now, just promoting more songs so the people can get familiar with Ras Zukes so it can become a brand,” he said.

From Trelawny parish in western Jamaica, the dreadlocked artist’s career started in the 1990s on the north coast tourist circuit. He began recording in 2003 and has since done songs for Beres Hammond’s Harmony House, Tad’s International Record, and his Jah-Zhan-I Records.

Some of Ras Zukes’ recent songs are Got to Know Yourself and Strive.

 

