Rara Institute Youth Free Music Program Hosts Open Enrollment During Youth Arts Month

Youth music program inspires cultural exchange with local and international teaching artists.

MIAMI – 1.3 million children have no access to music classes, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Experts say that children of color do better in school, have higher graduation rates and a better chance of getting into college when exposed to music education on an ongoing basis in K1-12.

Maximillian Consultants (DBA Sounds of Little Haiti), Tradyison Lakou Lakay Inc (TLL) and the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) will assemble the masters of Rara music and implement a year-round unique youth music based program that focuses on the preservation and creation of traditional Haitian Rara music, Ti Rara: The Little Haiti Cultural Complex Youth Rara Band.

Rara is a form of festival music that originated in Africa but evolved into its current form in Haiti. The music centers on a set of cylindrical bamboo or metal trumpets, drums, maracas, metal bells, and cylindrical metal trumpets which are made from recycled metal.

The genre though predominantly Afro-based has some Taino Amerindian rhythms and techniques. Songs are always performed in Haitian Kreyòl and typically celebrate the African ancestry of the Afro-Haïtian masses.

Sandy Dorsainvil, “We want to give students a chance to learn how to play traditional Haitian instruments…these instruments will engage them in a priceless conversation about culture and art.”

Weislande Cesar, educator, “Music education is expensive…traditional music education is priceless. This is a wonderful opportunity for our kids

The program is composed of classes and workshops culminating in the formation of a youth Rara orchestra/band. Students will learn the rhythms and instruments of a Rara band from local masters.

The workshops will provide a dynamic way of introducing youth to aspects of Haitian music and is a perfect place for hands-on, self-directed creative expression for kids and young adults. The students will learn the history of Haitian traditional music.

Little Haiti, Miami, Florida is the home of Rara Lakay, a Haitian traditional “street” band, who performs each month at “Sounds of Little Haiti,” a popular family festival at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Students will have an opportunity to perform at Sounds of Little Haiti.

Two cohorts of weekly classes offered each one lasting 16 weeks. Sessions are 6 hours per week. Music created by the participants will be showcased after each cohort. Monthly weekend workshops feature Haitian guest artists that provide opportunities for participants to meet and discuss the creative process.

The history of traditional music will be taught. Students will learn the process used to make traditional instruments. Students will also learn to play one of the nine instruments featured in a Rara orchestra.

Guest teachers will teach workshops on other traditional Afro-Caribbean music to serve a point of comparison for students.

Sessions

Spring Break Intensive-March 25-29th @Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center-10 am-5pm(All ages)

April 1-June 1-Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 3-6pm @Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center(Grades K-8 only)

April 1-June 1 @ North Miami Senior High School(Grades 9-12)

For more information call-305.960-2969 or email 4solHaiti@gmail.com.