Ranking the NFL’s Best Teams to Bet On

The NFL is home to some of the most dynamic and exciting athletes around the world, attracting millions of fans to the stadiums each year to watch their favorite teams perform. But which NFL team should you be betting on for guaranteed wins?

Well, the Action Network has crunched the numbers to reveal the NFL franchises that have had the best return on investment throughout the last three years.

Who were the most exciting teams to bet on as the underdog?

The Tennessee Titans, who came first in the AFC south division in 2021, have taken the top spot for underdog winnings. In fact, if you’d have bet $100 on each of the underdog games over the last three years – you’d be walking away with a massive $1,266.

The Miami Dolphins, who had a respectable season in 2021, came in a close second having a 57% return on investment. Fans could have banked $1,205 betting on the Dolphins, wagering $100 on each of their underdog games.

The Raiders ($1,086) Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($628) and the Indianapolis Colts ($349) round out the top five biggest earning underdogs throughout the last three years.

Below is a list of the top five teams to bet on as an underdog in the NFL:

Rank Team ROI Money Won ($100 wager) 1 Tennessee Titans 181% $1,266 2 Miami Dolphins 57% $1,205 3 Las Vegas Raiders 72% $1,086 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 314% $628 5 Indianapolis Colts 70% $349

Who were the most exciting teams to bet on as the favorite?

Comparing data throughout the last three seasons, the Green Bay Packers are the best team to bet on when named favorite. With the Packers going into 28 games as the favorite, the data revealed that a $100 bet on their games would have pulled in $464.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also pulled in winnings as an underdog, also features in the top five most exciting teams to bet on as the favorite. Named favorite in 25 of their games over the last three seasons, betting on each game would have netted fans $290.

The Patriots ($275), the Chiefs ($265), and the Dolphins ($181) round out the top five most exciting teams to bet on in the NFL when favored to win.

Below is a list of the top five teams to bet on a favorite in the NFL: