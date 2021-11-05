Qyor Release Powerful Message To Ghetto Youths Worldwide

[New York, New York] – Stepping into his own Qyor (pronounced Choir), release his sophomore single titled “Ghetto Youth”. Produced by Sean Alaric, “Ghetto Youth” shares a vivid depiction of the life of a youth growing up in the ghetto. It’s a powerful message over a subtle rhythm with defined snares. Qyor lyrics are piercing and relatable to every ghetto. “Every ghetto is the same even if it has a different name, we feel the same pain” Qyor.

“Working with Qyor is like magic.The ideas and melodies flow effortlessly. He makes my job as a producer easier as he knows exactly how he wants the record to sound” says Sean Alaric.

youth of Jamaica and beyond, the economic toll of the current pandemic still going unaccounted for. There are limited options for those of scant means. "Ghetto Youth" is a cry to the youths to change the narrative, despite the cards delt in life. To shift the deck and be a little more driven to not walk the path of crime. With a plea to the disenfranchised

"Be High". The collaboration has racked up over 1 million streams via YouTube and over two million streams across all leading platforms. "Ghetto Youth" marks a highly anticipated follow-up of Qyor's earlier released collaboration between the multi-talented artists Dexta Daps and Kranium

As a singer-songwriter, QYOR’s voice and lyrical prowess resonates an ageless excellence that is the driving force in his music. His Exotic Soul captures the evolution of his experiences, morphing his true sound – 𝑋𝑂𝑈𝐿.

Having toured across the globe with a myriad of Jamaican Music icons like Jimmy Cliff, Rita Marley and Tony Rebel. Qyor has honed a more magnetic and transparent way to tell his story and share his truth.