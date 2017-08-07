Quotable Caribbean – August 6, 2017

“The world is becoming smaller, in the way we all think about it. Millennials think nothing about getting on a plane and going to Europe for the weekend. … so, as the world becomes smaller, smaller airports have a great opportunity to raise their flag and be recognized as a great place to go.” – Kim Day, Chief Executive Officer, Denver International Airport

“We have a good path forward – Ms. Day has offered, and I have accepted, an exchange of managers and directors from the Virgin Islands Port Authority to come to Denver to get on-the-ground training and experience … and she is prepared to send her managers to spend a week or two working with our teams in the Territory.” – Kenneth E. Mapp, Governor, U.S. Virgin Islands

“You are your possibilities. If you know that, you can do anything.” – Oprah Winfrey,

media personality, businesswoman and philanthropist

“We must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret or disappointment.” – Jim Rohn, American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker

“Julie Reifer-Jones has served at LIAT in the number two position for some nine years and in that capacity has acted as CEO for extended periods on several occasions. In addition to her familiarity with the people and culture of the region and her intimate knowledge of the company, her financial and academic qualifications should complement the practical experience of the airline industry she has acquired on the job.” – Jean Holder, Chairman, LIAT (Caribbean360)

“I have worked very hard with the team and certainly I am looking forward to continuing that work to ensure that we sustain those improvements. Our on-time performance has improved quite a bit, the delays are significantly less and we are really working very hard to try to make sure we deliver a better customer service product.” – Julie Reifer-Jones, newly appointed CEO, LIAT (Antigua Observer)

“To a Virgin Islander, ‘real nice’ is more than a phrase; it’s a feeling of positivity that speaks to the way we live and embrace each other as a people. These advertisements dive deeper into showcasing the authenticity of our destination.” – Beverly Nicholson-Doty, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands

“Quotable Caribbean” is compiled by Marketplace Excellence Corporation, a full-service, integrated marketing agency committed to excellence in the fields of public relations, marketing and media coaching.