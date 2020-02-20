Queen Ifrica Releases Lyric Video To Single “Mi Love Yuh”

// // //

//

NEW YORK – Queen Ifrica has released the single and lyric video for her new single “Mi Love Yuh” this past Valentine’s Day.

Released by VPAL and produced by Jefferey “Agent Sasco” Campbell for Diamond Studios.the song explores the concept of being honest and addressing relationship issues to avoid painful consequences in the end.

The lyric video features black, white and red imaging of hearts and other symbols of love as well as reenactments of the various situations mentioned in the song.

“A relationship is the most complex experience any of us could ever have, said Queen Ifrica about the song