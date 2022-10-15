QORIHC Pays Tribute to the Women in Jamaica’s Music Industry

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Although not as documented as their male colleagues, women have played significant roles in Jamaica’s music industry since the country gained independence in 1962. The pioneers include Doris Darlington (mother of producer Clement Dodd), Pat Chin of Randy’s Records and singer Marcia Griffiths.

Laurell Nurse, a Jamaican who lives in New York, is determined to give women in the industry their due through her Queens Of Reggae Island Honorary Ceremonies (QORIHC). Its sixth staging is scheduled in Jamaica for October 23.

QORIHC Class of 2022

The Class of 2022 acknowledges 14 persons who have made their mark in different aspects of the reggae industry. They include Lorna Wainwright, an administrator who worked for many years with the Marley-owned Tuff Gong International; deejays Sister Carol, singer Tanya Stephens, Macka Diamond and Patra, model Althea Laing, actress Audrey Reid and DJ Yumi, a Japanese sound system selector.

Nurse, who was born in Kingston, was a singer living in New Jersey when she met deejay Sister Nancy seven years ago. She was struck by the veteran entertainer’s humility given her achievements in a 30-year career.

“She made me feel that women in the industry should get more recognition and have a night for themselves,” said Nurse.

Sister Nancy, best known for Bam Bam, the classic dancehall jam, led the honorees at the inaugural QORIHC here in 2016. Also honored that year was Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaica’s current entertainment minister.

Nurse’s organization has since acknowledged the work of music industry stalwarts. Stalwarts such as Claudette Kemp (manager of Capleton), Cedella Marley, CEO of Tuff Gong International. Plus, events sponsor Tina Matalon and singjay Ce’Cile.

A registered nurse, Laurell Nurse moved to New York after living in New Jersey for several years. As an artist, she has recorded a number of songs, including a cover of Gregory Isaacs’ Night Nurse.

Prospective recipients of a QORIHC award must have made an impact on their profession over 10 years.

QORIHC 2022 Honorees

Artist manager Monica Jackson (wife of singer Sanchez), journalist Yasmin Peru, singer Chevelle Franklyn, designer Sophia Jones, videographer Gracian Christie and beautician Sher Luxury Doll will also be honored this year by QORIHC.