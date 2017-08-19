Increase in Pure Grenada Tourism arrivals is promising

St. George’s, Grenada – Stay over visitor arrivals to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean are up 5% to 71,679 overall for the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 as per Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) data.

From January to June 2017, Grenada saw an increase of 10% to 31,564 in USA arrivals, 9% to 7,911 in Canadian arrivals, 7% to 12,640 in Caribbean arrivals and a whopping 33% increase to 1,512 in German arrivals.

According to GTA CEO Patricia Maher, “We are happy with the growth in arrivals for the first half of the year when compared to last year, as it shows our robust and creative efforts in marketing the destination, is paying dividends”.

While the arrivals projections for the next winter cruise season 2017/18 are 27% higher than the actual figures for last season, the Ministry of Tourism and the GTA are continuing to be proactive.

A top-level delegation of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) was invited to the destination and these meetings provided key insights, which the GTA is already moving to maximize.

While official figures for Carnival 2017 are not yet in, preliminary predictions from airport arrivals and data collection show it was a bumper season.

According to the Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Hon. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, “Spice Mas 2017” is showing to have provided a further boost to Grenada’s image as not only being one of sun, sea and sand but also as one of the safest destinations in the world to have fun”.

With a number of marketing events both locally and internationally planned for the second half of 2017, the team is confident that Pure Grenada will prove to be a popular destination for all visitors to our shores.