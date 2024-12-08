Project Jamaica: The Inspiring Collaboration of Marlon Bolton and Dr. Trisha Bailey

TAMARAC – Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton is once again bringing joy to thousands of children in Central Jamaica through his annual Christmas toy drive, Project Jamaica. This year, Bolton has teamed up with Dr. Trisha Bailey, the richest Jamaican-born woman alive, to make the initiative even more special.

Bolton, a three-term commissioner who grew up in Manchester, Jamaica, has been hosting Project Jamaica for 16 years.

“Helping children who are less fortunate is at the core of my heart,” Bolton said. “It’s a privilege to be able to make a difference in their lives, and I’m grateful to have Dr. Bailey on board to help make this year’s initiative even more successful.”

Dr. Trisha Bailey’s Story

Dr. Bailey’s inspiring story is one of resilience and determination. Despite facing poverty and trauma, she created a business empire in seven states. She became the richest Jamaican-born woman, with a net worth of one billion dollars. Her memoir, “Unbroken,” shares her journey boldly and poignantly.

Helping Children

Through Project Jamaica, Bolton and Dr. Bailey aim to deliver toys, educational supplies, and food to almost 5,000 children in Central Jamaica on Christmas Day, December 25. The initiative highlights the strength of kindness and generosity. Bolton appreciates Dr. Bailey’s support.

“Dr. Bailey’s story is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination,” Bolton said. “I’m honored to have her as a partner in this initiative, and I know that together, we can make a real difference in the lives of these children.”

Giving Back

Bolton’s commitment to giving back to his community is evident in his impressive track record. He became the youngest Teen Court Judge in the Broward County Civil Citation program. He is also a Florida Supreme Court Mediator. Additionally, he is the youngest Vice Mayor in the City of Tamarac.

“I believe that giving back to the community is not just a responsibility, but a privilege,” Dr. Bailey said. “Partnering with Commissioner Bolton on Project Jamaica is a wonderful opportunity for me to make a positive impact on the lives of these children, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Project Jamaica is a heartwarming reminder of the impact one person can have on their community. With Bolton and Dr. Bailey leading, this initiative will bring joy to many children in Central Jamaica.