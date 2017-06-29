MDC’s North Campus to host Youth Economic Development Conference

MIAMI – Miami Dade College’s (MDC) North Campus will partner with Urgent, Inc. to host the Youth Economic Development Conference, July 11-12 for youth, ages 14-21.

Attendees can enjoy a free interactive and educational experience focusing on arts, coding and technology, entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism, and journalism.

The conference will include student-led campus tours, credited certification courses in technology and film, and an introduction to MDC’s curriculum in sciences and forensics.

Other highlights include a youth town hall meeting focused on education and employment, an entrepreneurship panel featuring CEOs under the age of 20, youth-led arts and entrepreneurship expos, and breakout sessions. Sponsors include the Children’s Trust and the Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.

The conference will open daily featuring the highly anticipated Youth 4 Social Change Film Festival, which premieres shorts from youth filmmakers from around the country. A winning short will be selected at the end of the conference. There will also be workshops, youth-led expos and master classes from film and television industry professionals.

Also an art competition and a youth mart will take place at the conference, where young inventors and merchants will sell their wares. Furthermore, young inventors and entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas at the Urban Philanthropies Business Pitch Competition, where the winners will receive start-up funds and equipment.

Click here to register, volunteer or sponsor.