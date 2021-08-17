AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Collecting Donations to Help Haiti

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Following the earthquake this past weekend that devastatingly impacted communities throughout Haiti, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), a global non-profit public health organization that addresses the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is collecting critically needed items to support the time sensitive relief efforts.

Working with the organizations medical team in the country, the organization has charted 2 planes to take all donated items to Port au Prince, Haiti, where the items will be given directly to health care centers within the impacted areas and Haitian’s living with a critical illness.

Given the increasing critical needs of residents of the impacted communities, AHF, is continuing to accept donations from the south Florida community throughout the week, at it’s Out of the Closet Thrift Store locations in Wilton Manor and Miami and its main offices in Fort Lauderdale.

Donation Locations

Donations will be accepted until Friday, August 20th at 2:00pm at the following locations:

North Miami City Hall (9:00AM – 5:00PM)

776 NE 125 Street

North Miami, FL 33161

Out of the Closet Thrift Store – Wilton Manors (10:00AM – 7:00PM)

2097 Wilton Dr,

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Out of the Closet Thrift Store – Biscayne (10:00AM – 7:00PM)

2400 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33137

AHF Southern Bureau Office (9:00AM – 5:00PM)

700 SE Third Avenue,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

All items should be unused and packaged.

Toilet Paper Toothbrushes Toothpaste Paper Towels Diapers Sterno Cooking Candles Plastic Buckets Blankets Flashlights and Batteries Baby Formula Canned Meat Baby Food First Aid Items (band aids, antiseptic, etc.) Tarps Face masks

The first chartered flight will depart on Thursday, August 19th and the second flight is currently scheduled to depart on Saturday, August 21st.