Prime Minister Andrew Holness: Jamaica’s 61st Independence Message

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Message from the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP Prime Minister Jamaica’s 61st Independence Message:

It is with great pleasure that I extend warm Jamaican greetings as we celebrate the 61st anniversary of independence of our beloved island nation.

Over our 61-year history and, especially from 2016 to the present date, our nation has made remarkable achievements. We have charted a course of progress and prosperity that has left an indelible mark on our society at home. Today as we celebrate 61 years, let us reflect on the outstanding accomplishments we have achieved as a united independent nation.

One of the cornerstones of our government’s vision has been the pursuit of infrastructural development. My administration recognizes that strategic and robust development of infrastructure is vital for economic growth, social progress, and improved quality of life for all Jamaicans. Through the tireless efforts of our dedicated public servants and the unwavering support of our citizens, the Jamaican government has successfully initiated and completed transformative legacy projects that stand as a testament to our commitment to national development.

Our infrastructure projects have extended across the length and breadth of our beautiful island, connecting communities, stimulating economic activity, enhancing accessibility, and improving lives and convenience. From the completion of the North-South Highway, which has significantly reduced travel times and facilitated trade; to the ongoing development of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road, aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity in the tourism capital, among others; this government has fostered an environment conducive to growth and progress.

Another point of reflection and pride is our commitment to providing housing solutions for Jamaicans. We recognized that safe and affordable housing is not just a fundamental right but a cornerstone of social stability and national prosperity. Through the New Social Housing Programme, we have been unwavering, making significant strides in ensuring that we increase access to a decent place to call home for every Jamaican in need. Your government has laid the foundation for the construction of thousands of other homes, lifting families out of poverty, and giving them the ability to build brighter futures.

Indeed, Jamaica’s economic stability and resilience are the result of the diligent efforts of this administration and the dedication of our people. The foundation laid by our predecessors allowed us to continue on a path of fiscal discipline, leading to a stable Jamaican dollar and a reduced debt-to-GDP ratio. We have actively pursued strategic partnerships and implemented bold policies that have attracted investments, fostered entrepreneurship, and created jobs. Additionally, our low unemployment rate is the result of our commitment to providing opportunities for all Jamaicans, especially our youth, ensuring that no one is left behind.

In addition to our economic and infrastructural achievements, we have invested in our human capital, empowering our citizens to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. We are committed to social justice with initiatives aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable and ensuring that Jamaica remains a place of equality, inclusivity, and opportunity.

It is through partnerships with our diaspora that we build even greater ties. We celebrate our past and present achievements and envision a brighter future for all Jamaicans.

The Jamaican Consulate in Miami has been a pillar of support, advocating and representing our Jamaican diaspora in the United States. Our mission promotes strong ties and ensures that the Jamaican spirit thrives beyond our shores. The Consulate team is committed to serving our diaspora with excellence.

As we embark on the next phase of our journey, let us remember the values that have defined us as a great nation: resilience, unity, and love for one another.

Happy Independence to my Jamaican family in the Diaspora!

May God bless you all, and may God bless our great nation.