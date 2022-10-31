Possible Relatives of Jamerican Woman who Died in Florida Being Sought

ORLANDO – A law office in Orlando, Florida is seeking information for possible beneficiaries of a Jamaican who died.

The woman, Euleta Lileth Williams was married to James Williams who predeceased.

It is believed that she might have relatives in Jamaica and as such the firm has reached out in the hope that they will come forward.

“Her mother was Adela Gordon and father George Leslie. We are looking for any contact information, leads, or information regarding when the person died if deceased, for her siblings and nieces and nephews,” said Shannine Anderson one of the attorneys on the case.

According to her, the firm was hired by Williams’ nephew after he reached out to various family members and could not find all of the relevant family history.

“An American heir search company that he hired was not able to find any preliminary information as their access to ancestry resources and other databases in Jamaica is limited. We are leaving no stone unturned in attempting to fill in the blanks in the family tree and put closure to her estate,” said Anderson.

Among the persons being sought are Louise Legister, Clive Leslie, Delrose Leslie, Altoria Leslie, Deta Allen, Hopeton Allen and Merva Allen.

She also had relatives who are now deceased Gwendolyn Murphy Lurline Leslie, George De’Barnett Leslie, Glenmore Leslie, Sylvia Leslie, Euginie Leslie and Nora Leslie.

Anyone with information on any of the persons’ whereabouts in Jamaica is asked to contact Shannine@ConsultLawOffice.com or call (407)843-9901.