PM Harris to attend CARICOM Heads meeting in Grenada

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will this week attend the Thirty-Eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Grenada from July 4-6, 2017.

Prime Minister Harris serves as CARICOM’s lead spokesman on human resources, health and HIV matters.

This week’s meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Right. Honourable Keith Mitchell.

The official opening ceremony will be held on July 4 at the Grenada Trade Centre, after which the Heads of Government will move to the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort for the business sessions from July 5-6.

The Thirty-Eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is expected to welcome its two newest members in the persons of Haitian President, His Excellency Jovenel Moise, and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis.

President Moise and Prime Minister Minnis are expected to address the opening ceremony for the first time.

According to information from the CARICOM Secretariat, this week’s meeting is expected to include a presentation for approval of a Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy and Implementation Plan to address the development of skills for the 21st century Caribbean economy and society.

The Heads of Government are also expected to deliberate on outstanding matters related to the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), following the comprehensive review of the CSME’s performance presented to them at the last Inter-Sessional Meeting in February.

There is also expected to be an update on the preparations for CARIFESTA XIII to be staged in Barbados from August 17-27, under the theme “Asserting our Culture, Celebrating Ourselves.”

The work on the Commissions on Reparations and Marijuana is also expected to come under the spotlight by the regional leaders.