NEW YORK, NY – Plie for the Arts, the Jamaican-based cultural organization founded by Attorney-at-Law, Educator Creative Director and dancer Marisa Benain, is set to make its international debut with “AMALGAMATION” on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The highly anticipated performance will take place at the prestigious Ailey Citigroup Theater.

The international dance gala, held under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Mrs. Alison Wilson, O.D., follows the organization’s recent success with a two-night series in Kingston, Jamaica. This Fall event marks Plie for the Arts’ first foray onto the global stage, with plans to take the series to other major cities including Dubai and London.

Marisa Benain, Founder of Plie for the Arts, expressed her excitement: “Our New York performance will showcase 35 of Jamaica’s finest dancers, who will be joined by distinguished guests including Ashley Green from Alvin Ailey, and Carlos Gonzalez and Madison Brown from American Ballet Theater. We are thrilled to present a diverse array of ballet, modern, contemporary works, along with a dynamic dancehall tribute, so there’s something for everyone,” Benain noted.

The repertoire for the evening will include The Hunt by Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle; Virtuoso and Confrontation by Renee I. McDonald, Associate Artistic Director of CDT; The Calling by Jessica Lang, Resident Choreographer of Pacific Northwest Ballet; Bolero by Israeli choreographer Shahar Binyamini, and Dancehall Tribute by Steven Cornwall, CDT ARTS School with special guest Remone Watson, 2023 Digicel Rising Stars champion.

The one-night gala promises an exhilarating evening of exceptional dance artistry and showmanship. Tickets for “AMALGAMATION” are available on Eventbrite.

The evening’s festivities will commence at 6:00 pm with a cocktail reception, followed by performances at 7:00 pm.

Get ready to witness this unique celebration of cultural fusion and artistic excellence as AMALGAMATION captures New York City.