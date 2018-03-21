Love and Harmony Cruise to Assist in Aiding Children of Barrett Town, Montego Bay

MIAMI – In a few days, Love and Harmony cruise will set sail on what will be an unforgettable voyage! Celebrating the Caribbean culture and a variety of entertainment by some of the greatest in reggae and soca as well as great Caribbean cuisine.

Yet, Love and Harmony team is also adding a give back portion to all the fun and enjoyment of this annual trip.

“We are grateful for all the harmonizers who have booked their cabins and are sailing away with us this weekend, but we wanted to use this opportunity to give back to some of the less fortunate. With thousands of people setting out to sail to Jamaica and Grand Cayman with us, we figured what better way to come together and contribute to a greater cause” says Steven ‘Jabba’ Beckford one of the organizers of the Love and Harmony Cruise.

The opportunity presented itself to the Love and Harmony team to give back to a little over 90 children residing at SOS Children’s Village in Barrett Town, Montego Bay. The village has been in existence since 1972 and the compound is made up of 12 small houses, a community center and a kindergarten, which also services the local community.

Each of the small houses are home to 6-9 children who refer to each other as brother and sister, and a caretaker who they refer to as mommy. These children are either orphaned, abandoned or have been removed from their homes for multitude of reasons, including physical and sexual abuse.