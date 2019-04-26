Reigning St. Croix Soca Monarch Adam O releases USVI Carnival Tour Dates

Packed VI Carnival Schedule of the current Soca Monarch includes Village Performance and the Soca Monarch Competition

ST. CROIX, USVI – The Soca artist, Adam O, has just published his US Virgin Islands Carnival Schedule, which takes place in St. Thomas, USVI.

Leading up to the carnival season, the artist gained unbridled success with the release of his smash hit “Wine and Dip”, which has now become the most viewed music video from any Virgin Islands Soca artist in history. Before that release, he also received praise for his song “Sexy Dance”, which went on to earn him “People’s Choice” in the Crucian Christmas Festival in December.

Adam O will compete in the VI Soca Monarch Competition with both of his recent hits on Monday, March 29 at 8:00 pm in the St. Thomas Carnival Village.

Since the release of “Sexy Dance” and “Wine and Dip”, Adam O has also released his contribution to the Nzuri Riddim, “Dey-Ly-Lah” and his latest single “Look at Becky”.

This past weekend, Adam O took part in the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival.

Adam O will have back to back performances in St. Thomas over the next few weeks.

Adam O Tour Dates

Currently, the St. Croix-based artist is booked for the following dates/locations:

Apr. 26 Chicken n Bowling (VI All Stars);

Apr. 27 Village Opening Night;

Apr. 28 Krush Night Club (Famalay);

Apr. 29 Soca Monarch Competition;

Apr. 29 Illusions Night Club;

May 1 Kon Tiki (Jouvert on the Sea);

May 2 Krush Night Club (Jouvert Aftermath);

May 3 Benny D Kickball Tournament;

May 4 Adult Parade with Xtasy Mas;

May 5 Benny D Soca Morning;

May 5 Krush Night Club (Sparkle of Gold)

The Artist, a former US Marine Corps, is known to give a considerable amount of time and effort back to his community via events that he hosts and various speaking engagements throughout the territory.

He kicked off this season with a speech and performance at the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Croix Campus, on March 29th, personally invited to do so by the Student Government Association.

Now, he invites that same community, as well as tourists alike, to come out and support him as well, making this Virgin Islands Carnival season the best one yet!