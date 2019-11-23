PIC LOVE Collection Launch

GHETTO YOUTHS FOUNDATION presents the Limited Edition PIC LOVE Jewelry Collection with proceeds benefiting anti-bullying programs for young people.

Inspired by the iconic heart-shaped guitar pic used onstage by Stephen Marley, the PIC LOVE Collection features this special guitar pic, hand-dipped in gold to create a timeless piece of meaningful jewelry.

Proceeds from the PIC LOVE Collection will directly support anti-bullying programs for young people.

The first stop on this national campaign for kindness is a groundbreaking partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to bring the spirit of acceptance, inclusion and LOVE into classrooms across Miami…

Join us to PIC LOVE, and stop bullying once and for all.

The Collection is available exclusively at www.ghettoyouthsfoundation.org/piclove