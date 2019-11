In Search of Inspiration: Sir Richard Branson

By Spence M. Finlayson NASSAU, Bahamas – Born on July 18, 1950, in Surrey, England, Richard Branson struggled in school and dropped out at age 16—a decision that ultimately led to the creation of Virgin Records. His entrepreneurial projects started in the music industry and expanded into other sectors, including the space-tourism venture Virgin Galactic, making […]