People Profile Nominations Now Open for 2020

SOUTH FLORIDA – The People Profile Awards recognize individuals in 15 different categories. These individuals excel in their field and demonstrate outstanding attributes in their contributions to our society.

Receiving an award boosts a person’s worth in their field.

The title ‘Award winning’ carries connotations of reputation and expertise – something that’s priceless in any line of work! It also celebrates hard work, in turn making people feel appreciated and well-respected.

“We hope by defining the purpose and scope of these awards, persons will nominate individuals that are qualified for the various categories. After which, the top four nominees will be posted in our group and on our website for a decision of the winner to be made by majority vote”, say Dr. Allan Cunningham, Founder/President of People Profile, Inc.

People Profile Awards 2020 Nomination Process

Nominations for the People Profile Awards 2020 begins now (Dec. 28th) and closes on January 15th, 2020. Once the nominations are received, a selection committee will review and select the final four nominees for each category.

Those who wish to nominate worthy individuals in any of the categories may do so by emailing the following information to executives@peopleprofile.org:

The name of the nominee

Contact information for the nominee

A two paragraph summary (bio) of the nominee, evidencing why they deserve the award

At least two portrait photographs of the nominee

Your contact information

Voting for the winner of each category will be done via survey from April 1st – 30th, 2020. The winner of each category is selected by the result of the survey and the selection committee.

The winners will be announced at the 2020 People Profile Awards on Sunday, July 12th 2020.

People Profile Awards Categories

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

The Humanitarian award was created to recognize outstanding individuals who dedicate their time to fighting indifference, intolerance and injustice and whose accomplishments are consistent with the goals of People Profile. The Humanitarian Award shall be an award that recognizes the work of persons in communities throughout the United States who are devoted to the welfare of humanity.

CORPORATE CITIZEN AWARD

This Award recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of the Business Person / Public Figure that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees through health and wellness programs. This person must have succeeded in taking an aspect of their businesses to a level most companies rarely achieve.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Student of the Year Award is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle/junior high, high school, and college level students. This is an excellent opportunity to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability, and citizenship.

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

This Award recognizes the entertainment event or establishment that has the greatest impact on our community. The primary focus is whether or not patrons received value in their experience.

SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Awarded to someone who has given their time and talents for free to enable others to participate in sports?

COURAGE AWARD

Recipients reflect the spirit Courage, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Awarded to an individual or company whose new product, service, process or business model has resulted in organic growth and measurable economic benefit to our communities. This award emphasizes and strengthens connections between emerging companies and the established business community, which is one of the primary objectives of the People Profile Award.

CHARITY AWARD

These are charitable organization specifically non-profit organization. They centers on non-profit and philanthropic goals as well as social well-being serving the public interest or common good. The award is based on merit, goodwill and service.

MOST INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

This story helps us to find the true values that are worth aiming for, tell us about God‘s caring and the power of unconditional love. The story that inspired by the strength of the human spirit and one that reminds us how to be a better person, more sensitive, supportive, kind and loving. These stories help us to feel harmony with the world and find true happiness inside ourselves.

MEDIA AWARD

The Media Award will be presented to the top radio or television stations and on-air personalities in the world.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AWARD

This award recognizes the creation or general revision of scientific or technological principle or procedure, or someone who has demonstrated excellence in service to the public. Those particularly in the medical industry are perfect candidates. MD, RN, CNA, etc.…

EDNA STEWART-WEBB PARENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Art of Parenting is difficult. This Award seeks to recognize those individuals that have raised well-adjusted children who are empathic, loving, intelligent, and happy into successful adults. The selection looks at the level of challenges of the parent and the outcomes.

BEAUTY AND COSMETOLOGY AWARD

This Award recognizes those involved in the Beauty and Cosmetology industry for their excellence in providing exceptional products and service. The Award also takes into account those that demonstrates the latest skills in the field of cosmetology, and a strong sense of leadership in the community in which they will work. Barbers, and hair stylist etc. are perfect candidates.

FOOD SERVICE AWARD

Food Service Award is presented to individuals, restaurants, and caterers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to service and performance.

EDUCATOR AWARD

The Distinguished Educator Award was established to recognize those teachers who have contributed significantly to the intellectual lives of students through their teachings. Recipients of the award will have demonstrated their excellence as educators over a sustained period of time.