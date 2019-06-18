PEOPLE PROFILE AWARDS 2019 – Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things!

Fort Lauderdale – The Fourth staging of the annual People Profile Awards, an event created to acknowledge individuals in their Community whose stories inspire, motivate or educate others, will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Broward Performing Arts Amaturo Theatre, Fort Lauderdale.

People Profile was founded and developed by Lecturer Dr. Allan Cunningham in June of 2015 as a vehicle through which people are able to tell their stories.

People Profile Awards will spotlight the accomplishments of individuals, groups, and entities, and the impact that they have had on others, the community and the world.

This event is designed to recognize excellence while providing financial assistance to notable charities such as the Kids in Distress, The Opal Davis Lunch Project, and Family Central.

The People Profile Awards, Black Tie, Red Carpet Affair, sponsored by Icelynk Entertainment, will be held at the Broward Performing Arts Amaturo Theatre located at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale FL 33312.

See Also: Icelynk Entertainment named Title Sponsor of 2019 People Profile Awards

This prestigious event will not only highlight the contribution of outstanding individuals and/or organizations in the Community, but will also seek to motivate and inspire its audience through the sharing of stories.

PEOPLE PROFILE AWARDS 2019 Entertainment

The event will also be showcasing legendary Actress/Singer Melba Moore who will also be the recipient of the People Profile Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other entertainers includes world class Pop Tenor Ghaleb, Renown Violinist, Pablo Riviera, CriStyle Renae, and Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns. Reggae sensation, Hezron will also entertain the over 600 patrons expected to be in attendance.

The People Profile Awards 2019 promises to be a phenomenal night filled with anticipation, information and entertainment.

PEOPLE PROFILE AWARDS 2019 Recipients

Receiving an award boosts the value of an individual or company, and the title ‘Award Winning’ carries connotations of reputation and expertise.

The ten illustrious awards which include the “Humanitarian”, “Corporate Citizen”, “Sportsman of the Year”, “Music and Entertainment” Awards will be presented by a myriad of local celebrities such as Keith Winslow, Iconic Cricketer Wavell Hinds, Jon FX, Family Central CEO Mr. Mark Dhooge and Commissioner of the City of Lauderhill Howard Berger just to name a few. Some of the deserving recipients include H.A.N.A, Stone love Movement, Myeshia Johnson, Romero Britto, and Sporting legend Herman Pittman.

The event will be Co-hosted by Sophia Nicholson and Cornel Bunting.

The People Profile Awards Press Conference will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at Sugar Rush Cake Factory, 4473 N. University Drive, Lauderhill FL 33319 Florida from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. There will be raffle prizes and surprises!

VIP and General Admission tickets will be available for purchase.

For more information and tickets, please contact Judith at 954-557-6184, or click here: TicketMaster.