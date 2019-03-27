Icelynk Entertainment named Title Sponsor of 2019 People Profile Awards

SOUTH FLORIDA – “Heal the world make it a better place for you and for me and the entire human race”! People Profile is proud to announce Icelynk Entertainment as Title Sponsor for their 2019 Awards.

Icelynk Entertainment is your entertainment HUB with a worldwide talent development and state of the art sound systems for small and large events.

At Icelynk Entertainment you will find various services provided such as live music, Venues, Broadcasting services, Weddings, Birthdays, Bat Mitzvah, Bar Mitzvah, Entertainment Management, Stage Shows, Photo Booths, Cocktail parties and others.

Icelynk Entertainment was incorporated 2014 in the UK between two professionals who share a combine 42 years and are world class DJ’s better known as Iceberg & Lincoln Official.

ICEBERG is one of the top DJ’s on the IMMORTAL STONE LOVE SOUND with over 20 years of experience. Lincoln Official is the DJ tour manager for Red Stripe Beer, with also over 20 years of experience. The talent combined between both DJ’s is phenomenal.

The excitement and performance keeps your adrenaline pumping. Surely if you’re hosting an event you would want your guests to enjoy entertainment at its best and to rave about your party and look forward to another one.

The company started in South Florida in 2018 and is perfectly and professional suited for all your entertainment needs.

The 2019 People Profile Awards is scheduled for Sunday, July 14th at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater. Tickets $75 VIP $100