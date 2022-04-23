Partners For Youth Announce Fundraising Raffle Winners

[FT. LAUDERDALE] – Winners of the Partners For Youth fundraising raffle were selected on Friday, April 1, at a local restaurant in Margate. Consul General Oliver Mair was present to draw the winning tickets, along with Chairman Steve Higgins, Treasurer Clinton DaCosta and Board Member Shernette Levy. Levy is also a member of the Fundraising Committee.

“We are thrilled to have had the participation of the community in our first Fundraiser, supporting the Youth,” stated Steve Higgins, President of the organization. “We wish to sincerely thank all for the support, and we will continue to be exemplary custodians of the purpose of the Foundation. We encourage all to visit our site and be part of this calling.”

The drawing was streamed live via Zoom, attracting an audience of excited ticket holders all hoping to win the grand prize. Consul General Oliver Mair addressed the group and shared his support of the organization and their efforts to make a difference in the lives of today’s youth. To great fanfare and anticipation, he pulled the winning tickets, announcing the first prize of seven hundred and fifty dollars going to June Minto. The second prize of a Spa Treatment went to Wonda Deurestin while the third prize winner of a fifty-dollar gift certificate for dinner was Jordan Bernard.

Organization Mission

The mission of The Partners for Youth Foundation is to strive to develop our youth emotionally, socially, academically, and culturally. With a vision to build a bright future for the underprivileged and underserved youth in our communities. Especially by providing them with the means to improve their academic, social, emotional, and cultural abilities. The organization offers scholarships and programs by working with several partner organizations.