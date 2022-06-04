Papa Keith of 103.5 The Beat Miami Goes One on One with Abebe Lewis

Papa Keith of 103.5 The Beat Miami sits down Abebe Lewis from Circle House Studios, Inner Circle, Live Miami TV and Abebe Lewis Marketing Group (ALMBG). Abebe talks about his journey in the Miami music industry. Especially, how he’s able to capitalize and stay relevant.

Abebe dropped some gems for upcoming Artist and Entrepreneurs alike. He’s offering his years of knowledge from being raised in a musical family to modern day life.

