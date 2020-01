Skip Marley and two-time 2019 Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R.’s sultry new single “Slow Down” has reached the top spot on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart, two weeks after the song’s release, via Tuff Gong / Island Records.

