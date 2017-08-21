PAMM exceeds $200K matching grant for fund for African American Art

MIAMI – The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has exceeded its $200,000 fundraising goal to match a challenge grant for the PAMM Fund for African American Art, a fund initiated for the purchase of contemporary art by African American artists for the museum’s permanent collection.

Gifts by 160 supporters helped PAMM exceed its goal by more than $7,000. The fund also gained 62 new Ambassador members, who will continue to help shape the institution’s collection of contemporary art by African American artists and support the fund’s inclusive nature.

“We could not have surpassed the match without the help of our community,” said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans. “From a dollar to six-figure gifts, every gift will make a difference in continuing to ensure that our collection is reflective of our diverse community.”

The fundraising campaign was initiated in February at PAMM’s Fourth Annual Reception for the Fund for African American Art, where Alberto Ibargüen, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, announced the $200,000 challenge grant.

That evening, fund ambassador member and trustee Dorothy A. Terrell spearheaded efforts by generously donating $100,000 towards the match, encouraging more supporters to come forward to support PAMM’s acquisition of world-class works by African American artists for generations to come.

“Great art not only inspires, it connects us to each other and this vibrant city we call home,” said Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation president. “We’re delighted that the community stepped up to the challenge to join us in building an important collection of work by African American artists.”

Through the completion of this match, the fund will be endowed in in perpetuity, offering the opportunity to create a collection of the highest artistic standard that reflects PAMM’s community, as well as a more inclusive environment for being challenged by, and delighting in, art.

The PAMM Fund for African American Art was established in 2013 with a $1 million donation, funded equally by Jorge M. Pérez and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, for the purchase of contemporary art by African American artists for the museum’s permanent collection.

Through the Fund, the museum first acquired works by Al Loving, Faith Ringgold, and Xaviera Simmons. These works joined other significant PAMM collection objects by artists such as Leonardo Drew, Sam Gilliam, Rashid Johnson, Lorna Simpson, James Van Der Zee, Carrie Mae Weems, Kehinde Wiley, and Purvis Young.

At the last Annual Reception for the PAMM Fund for African American Art, the museum acquired works by Kevin Beasley, Martine Syms, Juana Valdes, Theaster Gates, and Sam Gilliam.