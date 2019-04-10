Palm Beach Jerk Festival, Savor The Experience of Live Music, Good Food, Vibrant Atmosphere

WEST PALM BEACH – Nothing is as synonymous as food, music, friends and family on Memorial weekend to kick off the summer season.

Memorial Day May 27th, 2019, you are cordially invited to the 16th staging of the Palm Beach Jerk Festival in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Come feed your soul with live music from notable artists, and feed your taste-buds with the distinctive Caribbean Jerk Seasoning flavors. Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with a hot spice mixture called Jamaican jerk spice.

The festival will offer an array of variety of Caribbean Jerk incorporated in many gourmet offerings, that include succulent Jerk Lobster, Juicy Jerk Chicken, Spicy Jerk Shrimp, Sensational Smoked Jerk Pork and the popular Jerk Ice Cream.

Promoters of the event, Full-A-Vybez Inc promises an entertaining cultural experience for the entire family with interactive programming for children throughout the day, and adults with the sights, music and taste of the Caribbean.

Palm Beach Jerk Festival will take place at the South Florida Fair Grounds, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.

While children under 12 are FREE, Mother’s Day ticket specials running until May 13th, everyone can experience this yearly celebration of cultural heritage and food beginning at $25 with VIP tickets available at $65. No work, nuff jerk!