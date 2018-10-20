Kingston, Jamaica – The Pan African Federalist Movement (PAFM) Jamaica members are in high gear preparing for travel to Accra, Ghana for the 60th Anniversary Commemoration of the All-African People’s Conference (AAPC@60) and the PAFM Pre-Congress.

The commemoration is scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana from Saturday December 8 to Thursday December 13, 2018.

The Opening Ceremony of Accra 2018, themed: “Africa Must Unite – A Mission for Our Generation,” will be held on Saturday December 8 at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium, Economics Department, University of Ghana.

This historic event is being organized by the Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Centre (KNAC) and the Pan-African Federalist Movement (PAFM).

Based in Accra Ghana, the KNAC is a research and policy institute with a mandate to promote Nkrumaist thought and to advance Pan-Africanism while PAFM is a global movement mobilizing and coordinating a new and concerted effort to realize the dream of African unity through grassroots action.

Griotic Cultural Expressions Fundraising Benefit

The PAFM Jamaica National Initiating Committee invites all who celebrate African unity to join us for a Griotic Cultural Expressions Fundraising Benefit on October 27, 2018 between 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm (Showtime 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm) at the Rastafari Study Centre, UWI Campus, 22 West Road, Kingston, Jamaica. Donation: J$500.

Headline acts will be: Informative Historyman, Karamanti, Bunny Hewitt, Mojiba Ase and other performers. The cultural event will present entertainers, drummers, dancers and Pan African speakers celebrating African Unity. Vendors are welcome and delicious meals and snacks will be available for sale.

The All-African People’s Conference was first held in 1958 as a first attempt to bring Africans together on their own soil to deliberate on their total liberation and unity. It was an important occasion for the Pan-Africanist cause.

The 60th anniversary commemoration of this historic event therefore marks the reignited fervour of Pan-Africanism and work towards the realization of the African unity dream.