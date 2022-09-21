Packing List For The Caribbean

Whether you’re considering an international holiday or are immigrating to the US, planning for a vacation to the Caribbean is a must. Most people think only of Hawaii when considering beach vacations in a tropical paradise. However, Caribbean holidays are out of this world. When you think of the Caribbean, what comes to mind first? Beaches, water, swimming, or cave exploration? Whatever your reason for visiting (holiday or work), immigration lawyers can help get you the correct visa so you can enjoy your time in the sunshine, knowing that all the legalities and paperwork are in order.

Often, holidays get ruined because of overpacking and carrying too many things. Transporting the bags, luggage, and add-ons can also become unnecessarily expensive. Instead, having a concise packing list is ideal for helping you make the trip cost-effective, enjoyable, and hassle-free.

Since the whole point of a holiday or vacation is to relax, it is best to travel as light as possible, with less baggage, to avoid losing your luggage and ruining your trip.

Let us look at a flexible, easily adaptable packing list tailored specifically for the Caribbean.

Bags:

You should choose your bags carefully when considering all your clothing, footwear, sand, airport transfers, and additional carry-ons. If your existing bag is not all-weather proof, it might not be wise to take it to a tropical country. Similarly, if you have multiple airport transfers, connecting flights, and road trips thrown into your itinerary, there is a chance you may need a sturdy bag. If your bag is already missing part of the zip and is a soft one, you may end up damaging your belongings while you travel.

Hybrid bags (easily convertible ones), waterproof, all-weather, and those with wheels are usually good choices. However, avoid pulling your bag across sand since it may get stuck, and you would carry your luggage anyway.

In-flight Essentials:

Whether you have a layover or are catching a direct flight, always pack your headphones, sunglasses, a pair of socks, and some cream and lip balm. These essentials will also help you in the Caribbean (except the socks).

When you’re flying, you should also carry an empty water bottle and refill it at the water stations at airports to avoid purchasing bottled water and spending too much money. All airports have good drinking water for travellers where you can refill your reusable bottle. You can also carry water when going to the beach in the Caribbean to avoid dehydration.

Clothes:

When travelling to the Caribbean, it is best to carry lightweight, airy, and easy-to-wash and reuse clothes. Packing thick, bulky clothes may become a huge hindrance and won’t dry quickly if you need to wash and reuse them.

Since the Caribbean is known for its humid and hot year-long weather, carrying light, breathable clothes will help soak lingering sweat and allow you to pack light. These clothes can be washed, dried, and reused within a day or the same evening. Depending on how many days you plan to stay, packing thin cotton clothes, shorts, t-shirts, sundresses, and skirts will help immensely.

Waterproofing:

Before heading off on your Caribbean vacation, you should consider a few things. Primary among these is waterproofing. Like your bags, you will need to waterproof a few other things. A waterproof or rain cover jacket for your shoulder bag will help keep the contents inside dry for longer. If you are not carrying a shoulder bag or haversack, you may want to waterproof your phone.

While many latest models are water-resistant, they are not waterproof for a long time. Instead, placing your phone inside a zip-pouch or clear transparent bag will help you read texts, even if it’s rainy.

Lotion and Gels:

Sunblock is a must for any sunny location, the Caribbean included. Avoid purchasing SPF 15-20; instead, opt for something higher than SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. A light, water-based body lotion or moisturizer will also help immensely. Many times, sand can make your skin dry and itchy. Post a shower, moisturizing the skin can help from making it look scaly. Aloe-based gels will also help with sunburn and chafed skin.

Medicines:

While you don’t want to think about getting sick, sometimes it is unavoidable. You should consult your doctor and get your prescriptions refilled, have sea-sickness medicine (hello, Caribbean cruises!), allergy medication, and nausea pills, to name a few. You should also keep the multivitamins handy and drink plenty of fresh juices with Vitamin C.