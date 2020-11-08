TASC Supplier Spotlight: Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals Offers Guests a Festive Treat

[Virgin Gorda, BVI] – Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals welcomes the news of the reopening of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to visitors on December 1st and to celebrate, the villa rentals and management company is excited to offer guests a special festive treat.

From December 15th, visitors to Virgin Gorda staying at one the 20 villas managed by Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals (the oldest and most experienced villa management company on the island) can choose to have their villa beautifully decorated with a complimentary Christmas tree and will receive a holiday amenity featuring locally made culinary treats. The concierge team will work with each guest on their tree theme preference.

In addition, guests can enjoy a festive prix fixe dinner menu at the fine dining Restaurant at the Leverick Bay Resort, Spa and Marina located in North Sound, home to a selection of over 180 wine varieties and 2,000 bottles, and special package prices on spa treatments.

“We understand and are sensitive to the current climate and we want our guests to feel ultra-special as well as safe and comfortable when they stay in our villas,” stated Sharon Flax-Brutus, Director of Operations for the company. The team has used the last six months to develop and test the Covid-19 health and safety protocols which have been approved by the BVI Environmental Unit and spent time in training. “Everything is in place to welcome guests and as our villas offer large open-air spaces, lots of privacy, stunning beach front locations or breathtaking ocean views they are perfect for couples, families and small groups. We are looking forward to that day.”

Full details of their Covid-19 health and safety protocols are available on their website.

Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals is happy to introduce another amenity to its service offering, a tennis pro who will be available to play with and teach our villa guests. Arthur Hicks is the former coach at Necker Island Resort and has played in multiple championships in the US and UK.

Travelers can check villa availability on our website or book through their preferred travel advisor.

Updates and information on vgvirgingordavillarentals.com. Connect with them on Facebook and Instagram @virgingordavillarentals