Overtown Children and Youth Coalition Presents Work Readiness Fair

MIAMI – Overtown Children and Youth Coalition (OCYC) Presents the Work Readiness Fair held on Saturday March 3, 2018 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Overtown Youth Center: 450 NW 14th Street, Miami, FL, 33136.

OCYC is a backbone organization comprised of nonprofits and residents in the community focused on creating collective impact for children and youth in Overtown. The Work Readiness Fair is a work preparedness workshop geared towards preparing teens and young adults for the job market.

The Fair is a collaborative effort with many of OCYC’s coalition members and partners, including Overtown Youth Center, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Girl Power, FIU Education Effect, Southeast Overtown/ Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, YWCA, South Florida Cares introducing Star Buck, Children’s Bereavement Center, Venture Café, Urgent Inc., Suited for Success/ Dress for Success, Touching Miami with Love, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Urban Philanthropists, Overtown Optimist Club, and Knowledge of Careers.

Through this effort, OCYC will assist the community in creating a community-based event that helps to develop and refine the professional image of the youth within the community.

The workshop will provide resume review and critiques, mock interviews, professional dress and image advice, financial literacy education, and soft skills training.

The unemployment rate for young workers remains more than double the national average. For youth, failure to gain an early foothold in the labor market can translate to a lifetime of lower earnings, family and community instability, and a host of other challenges.

This fair has been designed to IMPACT youth between the ages of 14-21 living in Overtown (and its neighboring communities). This unique opportunity will offer youth general employability skills through a series of mini-workshops. The current agenda includes resume critiques, mock interviews, refining your professional image, soft skills, workplace etiquette and financial education.

We invite you to share the registration link with your students and local youth that would benefit from the fair. Join us in this innovative endeavor to increase the employability of our youth, while addressing their entry-level talent challenges, and improving employment outcomes.

Have your youth register today!