Open House Highlights New Launch of Sovereign School of Nursing

MIAMI – Sovereign School of Nursing Campus Director, Lisia McLean and The Principles will be joined by colleagues, dignitaries and specially invited guests to celebrate the opening of their new nursing school campus in Miami on Saturday, December 15th, from 2pm to 4pm.

The afternoon tour will be followed by a question and answer session where attendees can learn how to satisfy their personal goal of becoming a licensed nursing professional.

Lisia McLean, BSN RN, school staff, teachers and other nursing professionals will be on hand to take questions and discuss how these new programs will serve their community.

The campus of Sovereign School of Nursing is located at 540 NW 165 Street Road, Miami, FL 33169.

In Florida, the expected nursing shortage will reach 128,000 by 2030

With the shortage of nurses on the rise – (the US will need 12 million new nurses by the year 2020 – Geriatric Nursing) – the need for this program has never been greater.

According to Geriatric Nursing, the shortage will be greatest between 2020 and 2030.

With over 20 years’ experience in the healthcare field, the Sovereign management team aims to educate and prepare their students for a brighter future by way of the nursing profession.

All programs and services at Sovereign School of Nursing are designed to meet the accountability of preparing each student to successfully pass the FL Board of Nursing Exam.

The school will offer day, evening and weekend classes to accommodate any schedule.