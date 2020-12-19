How to Make Safe Online Payments

Making online payments has never been easier or safer than it is today. However, that doesn’t mean that you should be complacent when it comes to online safety. No online security system is completely infallible; hacks happen. And much of the time, security breaches occur because we ourselves haven’t been paying close enough attention to our online habits. Let’s be honest, how often do you change your password? And are you guilty of using the same, easy to remember password for all of your online accounts? We may not care to admit, but more often than not we contribute to our own downfall. By being just a little more security conscious, we could save ourselves a great deal of time and money.

It’s almost impossible to think of anything that we can’t pay for via online/cashless payments. We can order our groceries online, pay our utility bills, buy event tickets, and play games. We can even buy a car online. The number of online payment providers available that enable us to make all these purchases is mind boggling. So how do we decide which one to use? Well, first of all, you choose a payment provider that is licensed, regulated, and comes highly recommended. Secondly, you choose a payment provider that suits your purpose. If you’re planning to make a deposit into the best payout online casino (read more here), for example, you would probably be best off choosing a reputable third-party payment service. Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are all popular casino payment methods because they offer fast payments and an added layer of safety.

eWallets

Third-party payment services, also known as e-wallets, are becoming increasingly popular. The reason for this is because they act as a buffer between your bank and the merchant. When you make a payment using an e-wallet, there is no need to input your credit card or bank details. All you need to do is input your password. The service will have its own security systems and protocols in place to protect your account. All you need to do is change your password at least once every three months.

Mobile Payments

Third-party payment services also include mobile payment solutions. With a mobile payment provider, you can use your mobile number to complete a payment and said payment will be billed to your mobile phone bill. A two-step authentication process adds an extra layer of safety to these payments – once you input your phone number to make a payment, you will be sent a verification code via text that you will need to complete the payment. This means that even if a hacker obtained your phone number, they would need to have access to your actual phone in order to steal your funds.

Credit Cards

The rise of e-wallets and mobile payments have certainly helped to make online payments safer and more convenient, but some retailers and merchants will still only accept credit card payments. The reason for this is usually down to the transaction fees. Although you may be put off by having to input your credit card numbers, you can still make safe online credit card payments. There are few things to keep in mind that will help ensure that your credit card payment is safe and secure.

Always check that the site you are using is secure – look for https/ in the web address and look for the locked padlock in the top left corner of the address bar. Use a credit card/bank that offers two-step authentication – you will receive a text message or email with a verification code to complete the online payment. Set a spending limit on your credit card or use a debit card. Report a stolen card immediately. Don’t make online payments when using public WIFI – it is much easier for a hacker to get hold of your details via public WIFI, so try to refrain from online shopping when you stop for a coffee or on your lunch break. Keep in mind that your bank will never send you an email asking for your passwords or credit card details – if you get an email requesting any of this information, it is highly likely to be a scam. Call your bank directly.