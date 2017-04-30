Miami Caribbean Code Confirms 2017 Tech Summit

MIAMI – The Miami Caribbean Code ( MC² ) one-day Regional Tech Summit will feature strategic panel discussions focused on the application of technology and innovation for natural disaster preparedness in the Miami-Caribbean Region.

The Miami Caribbean Code summit is scheduled for June 24, 2017 at The Palm Court in the Miami Design District.

Together, MC² and partners will present innovative thought leaders from the business and public sectors to share their insights on the priorities and opportunities regarding innovative disaster preparedness, climate tech, and it’s impact on lives, economic development, and investments in the region.

The attending participants will be equipped, and engaged to become stakeholders in our regional communities and in the Tech ecosystem.

Who should attend The Miami Caribbean Code summit ?

Entrepreneurs, Business Leaders, Change Agents, Innovators, Vendors & Service Providers, Government Agencies, Non-Profits, and the Caribbean Community at large.

Register to attend here.