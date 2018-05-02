OneUnited Bank Aims To Improve Urban Youth Financial Literacy

OneUnited Bank Announces 3 City Book Giveaway For The “I Got Bank” Urban Youth Financial Literacy Contest

BOSTON – OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest Black bank, is proud to announce its 8th Annual “I Got Bank!”Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account for the best essays and the best art projects that represent the “I Got Bank!” theme.

In conjunction, OneUnited Bank President & Owner Teri Williams, who is also the author of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money” (Beckham), will be giving away signed copies of her book on the following dates and cities. Refreshments will be served.

OneUnited Bank Book Giveaways

Miami: Saturday, May 5, 2018 , 10am to 12pm at the Liberty City Branch, 3275 N.W. 79th Street, Miami, Florida 33142

Boston: Saturday May 19th, 2018, 10am to 12pm at the Grovehall Branch, 648 Warren Street,Dorchester, MA 02121

Los Angeles: Saturday June 2nd, 2018, 10am to 12pm at the Crenshaw Branch, 3683 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Parents from the Miami, Boston and Los Angeles areas and surrounding communities should attend the free book giveaway, meet and greet with Teri Williams, President & Owner of OneUnited Bank, and learn more about the 8th Annual I Got Bank Essay & Art Contest and the #BankBlack MOVEment.

OneUnited Bank partners with BMe Community to celebrate #IAmBlackGenius and #MakeBlackHistory by showcasing financial literacy.

In nationwide BMe powered search for the best and brightest, kids between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 15, 2018.

The Bank will choose ten winners and award a $1,000 OneUnited Bank savings account by August 31, 2018. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of “I Got Bank!” wrote the book when she found that there weren’t any books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. “We’ve seen our financial literacy efforts increase awareness of the $1.2 trillion we spend annually through the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack movement. We are very excited to partner again with BMe Community to expand financial literacy to youth!” said Williams.

“OneUnited and BMe Community are committed to building on the strengths of our communities,” said Trabian Shorters, CEO of BMe Community. “That includes our children and the over 200 dedicated black men we call ‘BMe Community Geniuses’ whose businesses and charitable organizations fuel our ‘asset-framed’ movement for prosperous communities.”

OneUnited Bank “I Got Bank!”Financial Literacy 2017 Contest Winners

2017 winners were:Sulaiman Barrow, 12, Michigan, Christian Chandler, 9, New York, Stacy Gonzalez, 12, California, Kirshauna Harvey, 12, Mississippi, Riley Johnson, 8, California, Kennedi Moss, 10, Ohio, Tahira Muhammad, 12, Massachusetts, CamarriaSaunders, 11, Florida, Sharday Sypher, 10, Florida and Corday Yoakum, 8, California.

“I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money” is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse).

For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.