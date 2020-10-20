One Voice One Vote Weekend to Include Three Voter Education and Mobilization Initiatives in One Weekend

MIAMI — The One Voice One Vote Weekend will take place from Saturday, October 24th through Sunday, October 25th.

The Weekend will include three separate voter education and mobilization initiatives in one weekend. The goal of the One Voice One Vote Weekend is to aid Black citizens against suppression tactics and ensure that their vote counts in the upcoming November elections.

The following includes information for each One Voice One Vote Weekend initiative:

Initiative #1: Free Transportation to Early Voting

When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 8 am – 11 am: Senior Residents 12 pm – 4 pm: All Residents

Pick-ups will take place at the top of the hour.

Voting Site: South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Sponsored by: SBC Community Development Corporation, ASKColestars, Inc., The Culture, Hiprockstar, Vote The Future, Pi Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Dwight Bullard – South Dade Chapter of NAACP, The New Florida Majority, The New Florida Vision PAC, Second Baptist Church, The Gospel Truth

South Dade Route: Pick-up Locations

Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park (Richmond Park) 14450 Boggs Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Colonial Drive Park 10750 SW 156th Terrace, Miami, FL 33157 West Perrine Park 10301 SW 170th Terrace, Miami, FL 33157 Eureka Park 18320 SW 119th Ave, Miami, FL 33177 Goulds Park 11350 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170

Initiative #2: Party at the Polls: Early Voting Tour

When: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Who: Social Media Influencer TP Miller & Friends

Partners: DTLR

Summary: We bringin’ the vibes to the polls on the Black Stallion Party Bus. Meet us & DARE TO LIVE RIGHT: Dare to speak up, unite, vote, give, learn, get involved, think, help, love, and end racism!

Target Audience: Millennials (18-28)

Sponsors: Millertime Productions, Colestars Productions, SBC Community Development, Corporation, DTLR, LYFT, The Black Stallion, AJ Touch

Tour Stops

Richmond Heights – Coral Reef Branch Library 9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33157 Cutler Bay – South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Naranja – Naranja Branch Library 14850 SW 280th Street, Homestead, FL 33032 Homestead – Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center) 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030 Florida City – Florida City Youth Activity Center 650 NW 5th Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034

Initiative #3: Souls to the Pools

When: Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 12 pm

Summary: Let’s vote early together South Dade. One Church. One Community

Covid-19 Parade Style – decorate your vehicles. All participants will receive a catered lunch to go. The car parade will meet up at Martin Memorial AME (Purple Church) and drive through the community to the South Dade Library to vote. Wear your mask and for the Mail-in voters don’t forget to bring your completed ballot.

Sponsored by: Faith in Florida, AFSCME, Alpha Phi Alpha IOTA PI LAMBDA Richmond Heights Chapter, Administrative Support Konsultants, LLC. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Miami Alumnae Chapter