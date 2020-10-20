One Voice One Vote Weekend to Include Three Voter Education and Mobilization Initiatives in One Weekend
MIAMI — The One Voice One Vote Weekend will take place from Saturday, October 24th through Sunday, October 25th.
The Weekend will include three separate voter education and mobilization initiatives in one weekend. The goal of the One Voice One Vote Weekend is to aid Black citizens against suppression tactics and ensure that their vote counts in the upcoming November elections.
The following includes information for each One Voice One Vote Weekend initiative:
Initiative #1: Free Transportation to Early Voting
-
When: Saturday, October 24, 2020
-
8 am – 11 am: Senior Residents
-
12 pm – 4 pm: All Residents
-
-
Pick-ups will take place at the top of the hour.
-
Voting Site: South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street Cutler Bay, FL 33189
-
Sponsored by: SBC Community Development Corporation, ASKColestars, Inc., The Culture, Hiprockstar, Vote The Future, Pi Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Dwight Bullard – South Dade Chapter of NAACP, The New Florida Majority, The New Florida Vision PAC, Second Baptist Church, The Gospel Truth
South Dade Route: Pick-up Locations
|
Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park (Richmond Park)
|
14450 Boggs Dr, Miami, FL 33176
|
Colonial Drive Park
|
10750 SW 156th Terrace, Miami, FL 33157
|
West Perrine Park
|
10301 SW 170th Terrace, Miami, FL 33157
|
Eureka Park
|
18320 SW 119th Ave, Miami, FL 33177
|
Goulds Park
|
11350 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170
Initiative #2: Party at the Polls: Early Voting Tour
-
When: Saturday, October 24, 2020
-
Who: Social Media Influencer TP Miller & Friends
-
Partners: DTLR
-
Summary: We bringin’ the vibes to the polls on the Black Stallion Party Bus. Meet us & DARE TO LIVE RIGHT: Dare to speak up, unite, vote, give, learn, get involved, think, help, love, and end racism!
-
Target Audience: Millennials (18-28)
-
Sponsors: Millertime Productions, Colestars Productions, SBC Community Development, Corporation, DTLR, LYFT, The Black Stallion, AJ Touch
Tour Stops
|Richmond Heights – Coral Reef Branch Library
|9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33157
|Cutler Bay – South Dade Regional Library
|10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
|Naranja – Naranja Branch Library
|14850 SW 280th Street, Homestead, FL 33032
|Homestead – Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center)
|1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
|Florida City – Florida City Youth Activity Center
|650 NW 5th Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034
Initiative #3: Souls to the Pools
-
When: Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 12 pm
-
Summary: Let’s vote early together South Dade. One Church. One Community
Covid-19 Parade Style – decorate your vehicles. All participants will receive a catered lunch to go. The car parade will meet up at Martin Memorial AME (Purple Church) and drive through the community to the South Dade Library to vote. Wear your mask and for the Mail-in voters don’t forget to bring your completed ballot.
-
Sponsored by: Faith in Florida, AFSCME, Alpha Phi Alpha IOTA PI LAMBDA Richmond Heights Chapter, Administrative Support Konsultants, LLC. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Miami Alumnae Chapter
