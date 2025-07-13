One Night of Sin – Byron Malcolm: From Womanizer to Believer

SOUTH FLORIDA – Before he became a committed Christian, Byron Malcolm was like many young men. He was a womanizer eager to sow as many wild oats as possible.

He recalls those wayward days in One Night of Sin, his first book which was released in June by Trilogy Christian Publishing. The Florida-based Jamaican tells how philandering led him to Christ and a serious relationship that resulted in a lasting marriage.

“One Night of Sin is a captivating tapestry of intrigue and revelation. It unveils the secrets of the past that lead to redemption, a theme that resonates deeply with my personal journey of self-discovery,” said Malcolm. “While many novels may follow predictable paths, One Night of Sin is anything but ordinary—it’s rich with suspense and heartfelt truths, addressing real-life encounters without casting judgment.”

The draft for One Night of Sin was compelling enough for Trilogy Christian Publishing to release it in book form. That company is an affiliate of The Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks (TBN), which airs services of mega-church pastors like TD Jakes and Joel Osteen.

Motivational books, such as One Night of Sin, are promoted on TBN which is seen in 55 million homes in the United States. That suits Malcolm, who has great expectations for his debut literary project.

“I wrote the book with the intention of the story being cinematized, adapted for the big screen. The potential for a compelling and visually-stunning narrative, coupled with the theme of finding redemption through God’s marvelous Grace, is what I believe they appreciate,” he said.

Malcolm is from Montego Bay where his career as a musician started in the early 1980s with the Zenith Band. Drummer Paul Kastick, who has toured and recorded with Maxi Priest, Shaggy and Big Mountain, and singer/bassist Benji Myaz, were also members of that group.