Omari Banks – Like A King

Directed by Rickiell Hodge with a concept by Omari Banks, the video which boasts Afro inspired fashions by Donilia Reid (rising Anguilla Designer and Seamstress) was filmed in Anguilla at some beautiful and highly historically relevant places and scenic locations, such as the oldest religious site in the northern hemisphere of the Native Ameridian people.

“The message behind the song “Like a King” is about balance. There are a lot of concepts in today’s society on how we should live, I believe we should seek the balance that we were created to live in. As men we should live like a king and treat our women like the Queens that they are…” explained Omari of his song, further adding, “This video meant a lot to me for many reason, such as both of my daughters Somaiya and Ashe’ who play significant roles with in the video to tell the story of the video. An Ancient truth.”

“Like A King” single is available on all major platforms via ONErpm, https://sl.onerpm.com/likeaking