BROOKLYN, NY – Lawman Lynch, NYC Council Candidate for District 41, is excited to announce a dynamic weekend of events designed to engage and empower the community. Kicking off on Friday, September 27th, the weekend will feature a fundraising drive, a health and wellness event, and a virtual rally.

Campaign Activities

The activities commence with a Fundraising Drive Kickoff at the Flatiron District Showroom of Jamaican-born designer D’Marsh Couture, located at 1115 Broadway, 11th Floor. Doors open at 7 PM. This event aims to gather vital support for Lynch’s campaign, which seeks to elevate the voices of District 41 residents.

On Saturday, September 28th, Lynch invites the community to Fuel-Up Fiesta, a health and wellness event at Lincoln Terrace Park, starting at 11 AM. Joining Lynch will be Stanisha Williams of StanByMe Fitness to promote healthy living and community wellness. This event underscores Lynch’s commitment to ensuring that the residents of District 41 are mentally and physically fit.

The weekend culminates with “Brooklyn Arise,” a virtual rally in support of Kamala Harris for President. Lynch emphasizes the importance of this rally as part of a collective effort to energize voters ahead of the November elections.

“This weekend is a significant milestone for my campaign,” said Lynch. “District 41 is at a crossroads. We have an opportunity to own our future and be intentional about our collective investment in community development.” Lynch highlighted that each event plays a crucial role in his mission to prioritize PEOPLE in the decision-making process. “We need resources to make an impact. It’s essential that our residents are healthy, and we must rally support for Kamala Harris as we approach the polls in November,” he stressed.

For more information about Lawman Lynch and his campaign, please visit www.LawmanLynchForBrooklyn.com