‘Numb’: A Soca Single by Johes Inspiring Change

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – People do things for different reasons. At almost 28, Josiah Santana is a native of Tabaquite. He now lives in the San Juan area of Trinidad. He has released his first Soca single called ‘Numb.’ This song is his way of sharing a personal message. He wants to raise awareness about the need for the mind to rest and recharge. Santana is not new to music and performance. He believes that his song can change someone’s life during the Carnival 2025 season.

Soca Music

Known as Johes, the singer says he wants his music to radically inspire others, in a positive way. “I was born into a musical family. We live for music. For me, family and loved ones are priority. I make every effort to be there for those who I love, and their support has been incredible on this journey,” he said. Johes supports his decision to share Soca music now. However, as a child, he did not experience carnival culture. He admits he wishes he had.

“Carnival is all about expression and freedom. I really think children should be allowed to discover who they are through the different forms of expression within T&T’s carnival. Not everyone will be involved in stick- fighting or playing the pan, but there are so many aspects of the festival that I believe, if given the chance, anyone and everyone can find a place to express themselves,” he said.

Johes had many chances to perform as he grew up. He entered different school competitions, like San Fest, while in Secondary School. Later, he pursued the arts at UWI’s Department of Creative and Festival Studies. “I studied education and dance and as a result, I have a clear understanding of the education behind movement, particularly dance,” he explained.

Blend of Calypso and Soca

A fan of the music of Ras Shorty I, Machel Montano, Mical Teja and Kees, just to name a few, Johes says his style of music blends mother Calypso, with its offspring, Soca. “‘Numb’ is a faster paced groovy single, but my music is generally a crosspollination of the genres of Calypso and Soca.” The track was produced by Stephon Gabriel and for the young, budding performer, the producer’s patience, and effective guidance throughout the process of his very first studio recording, was immensely helpful. “It took me some time to find the right producer to work with- someone who listened to my vision for the music I wanted to share with the world,” said Johes.

His single speaks to people who struggle with mental health. Through his words, he hopes to help someone, somewhere.

“This song is basically a call to action. It’s an invitation for those who are burdened by everyday life struggles to mentally embark on a journey filled with colour, vibrance and happiness, to recharge and rejuvenate themselves, during this Carnival period, or anytime for that matter,” Johes shared. “I hope that my music encourages someone to basically allow their mind to be free – give themself that time to recharge, so that they can become a better-balanced person.”

Carnival Season in Trinidad

During Carnival season in Trinidad and Tobago, there is new music and many new entertainers. Johes is entering the scene. He feels excited and hopeful.

“My mom and dad and other members of my immediate family all very excited. I also have a circle of friends who are very supportive, pushing me to follow my dreams. One of my only fears is not connecting with the audience so that they truly understand what the story behind my music is. I hope they get it.”

Johes Santana believes that music can heal and give hope to others. He eagerly shares his song, “Numb.” He says this song can help people who are suffering in silence. “I write music because I want to help people, show them that we all go through things and just like music did for me – kept me company and helped me to feel safe, I know it can do the same for others.”

To support Johes on his musical journey, follow him on Instagram @johesofficial.