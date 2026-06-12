Now Open: Royalton Vessence Barbados Delivers Unique All-Inclusive

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados — Royalton Hotels & Resorts has opened Royalton Vessence Barbados Adult-Oriented, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. The new resort is now welcoming its first guests and marking the company’s first property in Barbados. The opening also debuts Royalton Vessence, a new brand concept focused on immersive, destination-led all-inclusive travel.

The beachfront resort is located on Barbados’ Platinum Coast, near the island’s luxury shopping and lifestyle district. It is about 30 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport. Designed for adult-oriented travel, the resort aims to offer a more intimate take on the all-inclusive experience. It does so through design, service, culinary programming and local cultural connections.

“The opening of Royalton Vessence Barbados represents one of the most meaningful milestones in our company’s evolution,” said Jordi Pelfort, president of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “Barbados has long been one of the Caribbean’s most iconic destinations, recognized for its culture, character and vibrant energy. Bringing our first property to the island gave us the opportunity to create something intentionally different, a resort designed not simply around where guests stay, but around how they experience the destination itself.”

Additional All-Inclusive Brand

“Royalton Vessence Barbados is a strong addition to the region’s growing all-inclusive segment, as well as the Autograph Collection brand, where each property is defined by its individuality and deep connection to the destination,” said Ricardo Echeverri, vice president, owner and franchise services, Marriott International. “This resort reflects the spirit of Barbados through thoughtfully curated experiences and a distinct sense of place, offering guests an all-inclusive stay that is truly exactly like nothing else.”

The resort includes 220 suites designed with natural textures, locally inspired materials and subtle cultural references. Accommodations include oceanfront suites, swim-out categories and Diamond Club™ suites with personalized butler service and access to dedicated resort areas. Royalton Suites & Villas offers Presidential and Chairman suites for guests seeking additional space and privacy.

Royalton Vessence Barbados offers 17 food and beverage venues, including five specialty à la carte restaurants, a sports bar, two casual snack and grill concepts, four bars, four rooftop culinary venues and a café and pastry shop. Dining options include French cuisine at Moi Aussi, Asian flavors at Kai, Hunter Steakhouse and La Scala Italian Trattoria. Diamond Club™ guests also have access to four exclusive venues at The Rooftop, which pairs globally inspired cuisine with ocean views and sunset programming.

Wellness offerings include mindfulness spaces, digital detox areas, movement experiences at Moddo Fitness by Royalton FIT and treatments at The Royal Spa, including hydrotherapy rituals and immersive spa experiences.

Local culture and art are central to the guest experience. The resort features art exhibitions, locally inspired augmented-reality elements and programming designed to highlight Barbados’ creative community. At The Studio, guests can meet local artists, take part in painting, pottery and other hands-on workshops, or attend live music and cultural programming throughout the day.

The opening marks a new chapter for Royalton Hotels & Resorts as the company expands its Caribbean portfolio. It also introduces a brand positioned around destination discovery, cultural connection and a more intentional approach to all-inclusive hospitality.

Royalton Vessence Barbados Adult-Oriented, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort is part of Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s travel program. This program allows members to earn and redeem points for stays at the property and at participating destinations worldwide.

In addition, members can use the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app for a personalized, contactless travel experience.