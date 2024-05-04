Northern Caribbean University Launches Multi-Million Dollar Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Northern Caribbean University’s International Development Foundation (NCUIDF) based in Washington DC in the United States, has launched a bid to raise some two hundred million US dollars to undertake capital development and improvement initiatives at NCU in Mandeville.

The NCUIDF, a non-profit 501(c) (3) headquartered in Washington DC, is expected to operate as a major global fundraising entity for the university, with a vision of a financially sustainable and academically thriving NCU.

Chairman of the NCUIDF Board, Dr Bertram L. Melbourne said the mission of the foundation was “to mobilise resources and support the university’s advancement through collaboration with local and international organisations, foundations, and grant-funding bodies. The NCUIDF will also aim to bolster faculty retention.”

He was speaking at the launch of the foundation on Sunday April 28, at the Atrium Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church at Takoma Park Maryland.

Dr. Melbourne said “It is time to create a modern campus with current state-of-the-art classrooms for the thinkers, innovators, and CEO’s of tomorrow. After a century, we must give students a better place to live while they attend NCU—we must provide livable residence halls. “NCU’s faculty has a reputation for excellence, we must ensure that when they choose to remain with the institution, their sacrifice is not untenable. Let us give new meaning to the words where nature and revelation unite in education” to create an environment where talented individuals cannot be lured away but are incentivized to remain. “Come dream with me of a future NCU that defies the state of our present; let us convert our words to currency,” the Foundation Chairman said.

Call to Support the Mission

In commenting on the launch of the foundation, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks urged “members of the Jamaican Diaspora and friends of NCU, to support the Foundation’s mission to raise US$200 million and execute vital capital development and improvement projects at the university. Since 1907, this institution has provided opportunities for students with ability but without the resources to access tertiary education. By supporting NCU, we can share and channel our resources with those in need,” she declared.

Honorees

Four persons were honoured by the Foundation. These include Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, Retired Judge of the Court of Canadian Citizenship, Dr Pamela Appelt; Dr. Byron Robinson and Mrs Dorothea Robinson of the Robinson Education foundation.