North Miami Mayor Kicks-Off Haitian Heritage Month With Key To The City Ceremony

North Miami – North Miami’s 2018 Haitian Heritage Month Celebration will begin in the MOCA Plaza, at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 3, with North Miami Mayor, Dr. Smith Joseph’s Kick-Off Celebration.

This multifaceted event will include an opening reception that pays homage to Haitian culture, history, traditions, cuisine and trailblazers.

The reception will feature two Key to the City presentations, honoring Haitian actor and model, Jimmy Jean-Louis and Joel Henriquez Poliard, M.D., a healthcare advocate in the Haitian community.

It also will include free food native to several regions of Haiti, a Haitian-themed interactive kid’s corner, live guitar music by Bemol, folkloric songs by Klo and a performance by the NSL Dance Ensemble.

To summarize the goal of this event, North Miami’s Mayor created the slogan, “Engaging and Empowering Our Haitian Youth, and Teaching Them About Us.”

For more information about the City of North Miami’s 2018 Haitian Heritage Month festivities, visit www.northmiamifl.gov/celebrate and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.