North Miami CRA Expands COVID Relief Grants

[NORTH MIAMI] – The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) Board today unanimously approved another round of COVID-19 Relief Grant Programs. This is in an effort to provide more funding to residents and businesses suffering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, they distribute $1,000,000 to the community.

Eligibility

Only businesses and residents within the North Miami CRA boundaries can apply. Persons must pick-up or submit applications in-person. Either at The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce (HACCOF) or The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce.

“The COVID crisis continues to test the strength of our entire community, but we are resilient. The Board unanimously agreed to give another $1M directly to our residents and businesses. Specifically, to those who are struggling to make ends meet,” says North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, Chairman of the North Miami CRA Board. “The City of North Miami is working tirelessly to safely reopen. But, in the interim, our COVID grant programs will provide the necessary funding to help keep us afloat.”

COVID Business Grant

To assist businesses within NMCRA boundaries, the COVID Business Grant provides up to $7,500. Most importantly, this will help small businesses that still need assistance. Plus those who have either applied or attempted to receive the second round of PPP funds to no avail. Funds are for operational expenses such as rent, utilities, communications, and payroll inventory. Businesses who have received $5,000 in December 2020 are still eligible for only $2,500. The Board is allocating $500,000 for this program.

COVID Residents Grant

To help eligible North Miami residents, the COVID Residents Grant will offer up to $4,000 to eligible residents. Specifically thos who have received evictions, foreclosure, and/or utilities notices. Proof of arrears such as a 3-day eviction notice, past due mortgage statement, past due utility invoices, and Homeowners Association fees. In addition condominium fees, and/or other related fees to help prevent foreclosure also qualify. The Board is also allocating $500,000 for this program.

Where to Get An Application

Qualified residents and businesses must be located within the NMCRA boundaries. Applicants must pick up applications in-person at:

The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF)

713 NE 125 Street North Miami, FL 33161 (305) 733-9066

Offering assistance in English and Creole via email: info@haccof.com or go online: https://haccof.com/

The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce

13100 West Dixie Highway North Miami, FL 33161 (305) 891-7811

Offering assistance in English and Spanish via email info@northmiamichamber.com or visit them online at https://www.northmiamichamber.com/

The NMCRA has already awarded $2,395,000 in COVID relief for both residents and small businesses suffering from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.