Nominations underway for new Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Rep – Southern USA

MIAMI – Nominations are now being accepted for the positions of Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member and Advisory Board Member Alternate for the Southern USA.

The office is voluntary and duration of term of office for each is for two years. Deadline date for nominations closes on Sunday, May 14th 2017.

Persons applying for the position are expected to meet criteria as well as bear certain roles and responsibilities during the two year duration.

Criteria for the elected Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member

· Be Jamaican or of Jamaican heritage or be eligible to hold Jamaican citizenship

· Be of legal age

· Persons will not receive financial compensation

· Be a resident of any of the following States – Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina,

South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, and West Virginia East South Central Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

· Be honorable, trustworthy, and of good moral standing within the community.

· Have sound leadership qualities and organizational skills.

· Have good oral and written communication skills.

· Have no criminal record

· Knowledge and understanding of social, political and economic issues in the USA and Jamaica

· Record of active participation within the Diaspora community

· Be able to finance travelling to Jamaica and the Diaspora States

The elected Diaspora Advisory Board Member is expected to carry out responsibilities to include:

· Representing the interest of the Jamaican nationals residing in the Southeast USA to the Minister responsible for Diaspora Affairs in the Government of Jamaica.

· Maintain a close working relationship with the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami with responsibility for the Southeast USA

· Be a focal point for the receipt and dissemination of information that would be relevant to the Jamaican Diaspora on a timely basis.

· Organize the Jamaican Diaspora to participate in all meetings relevant to the Diaspora including the biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference hosted in Jamaica.

· Attend scheduled advisory board member meetings and be prepared to initiate creative efforts for the well-being and development of the Diaspora throughout the USA.

· Develop and execute financial self-sufficiency.

Information regarding the entire election process for the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board member will be circulated electronically at www.JDSUSA.org .