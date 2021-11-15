Inaugural Jamaica Diaspora  (JADIAS) Hall of Fame Ceremony a “Step in the Right Direction”, says Dr. Allan Cunningham

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Dr. Allan Cunningham, honorary chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Southern Region, believes the organization’s Hall of Fame event is a step in the right direction, to honor stalwarts who have done yeoman work.

The inaugural Jamaica Diaspora (JADIAS) Hall of Fame ceremony was held November 13 at the Signature Grand in Davie.

Twelve persons, including Cunningham, were inducted.

He said the ‘Hall’ was among the initiatives he placed on the table after taking office two years ago.

“This is one of the things I promised, and I hope there’s more to come. This is a significant event that will represent us as Jamaican Diasporans,” Cunningham stated.

The Southern Region comprises 13 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Cunningham was one of several South Florida mainstays honored last Saturday. Others are Winsome Charlton of WAVS 1170 AM fame, attorney Marlon Hill, show promoter Sydney Roberts and Reverend Horace Ward.

Tony Gray and Lorna Beck, pillars of the Jamaican community in Georgia and North Carolina, respectively; Pat Montague, Kaye Chong, Marie Gill, Rupert Rhodd and Norman Hemming complete the JADIAS honor roll.

Born in Kingston, Cunningham has lived in South Florida for 30 years. His involvement in community activities helped earn him head of the Southern Region in 2019.

An estimated 700,000 Jamaicans live in the block.

In addition to proposing the Hall of Fame, Cunningham pointed to the establishment of Jamaican Men of Florida organization as another positive of his tenure.

That group has staged, among other things, symposiums on mental health and stressing the importance of fatherhood to family.