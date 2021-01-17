Florida City Residents Honor MLK Through Service

by Leslie Elus

[FLORIDA CITY] – South Dade community members keep Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘s dream alive through service and civic engagement. Led by Takevess Hatcher, community activist, Florida City residents rallied to participate in an area clean up project on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Florida City Clean City Project Sponsors

The Florida City Clean City Project sponsors included the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. District 9 Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Mayor of Florida City Otis Wallace, Vice Mayor of Florida City Sharon “Sheep” Butler, Florida City Police Department, Florida City Public Works, Vice Mayor of the City of Homestead Patricia Fairclough-Staggers, HTC Tax Services, Darren Baldwin, James Steward, Dr. Kelli Hunter-Sheppard, and Subway.

Traditionally, residents assemble to celebrate Dr. King at their annual Homestead-Florida City MLK Parade and Festival.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the parade was canceled. In lieu of the celebration, Hatcher coordinated a community clean up project to honor Dr. King’s legacy through service and reflection.

Commissioner McGhee commended Mr. Hatcher for his work in the community, and for “providing this much needed service.”

“As a public servant, I feel that it is necessary to care for our environment and encourage Florida City residents to keep our community clean,” shared Florida City Vice Mayor Butler.

The community beautification project was held at HTC Tax Services, located at 1630 NW 6 Avenue Florida City, FL 33034.

Participants were supplied personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, and socially distanced to complete the project. Volunteers were coordinated into teams to clean up previously identified zones within the South Dade municipality.