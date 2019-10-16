Nominations are Now Open for the 2020 African-American Achievers Awards

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 28th annual African-American Achievers awards ceremony, presented by JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus, will recognize four inspirational African-Americans from the South Florida community.

Nominate someone today at African American Achievers or by calling (866) 516-2497. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual event in April.

Nominations are due by Friday, November 29, 2019. The awards presentation and ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will be held on April 23, 2020 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Established in 1992 by Jim Moran, automotive pioneer and founder of JM Family, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus, the African-American Achievers awards program annually recognizes leaders for their exceptional contributions toward building stronger communities in South Florida.

Awards are given to outstanding African-Americans who set an inspirational example through community involvement and leadership in four categories:

Arts & Culture

Business & Entrepreneurism

Community Service

Education

In honor of the achievers, JM Family, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus will donate $10,000 in each achiever’s name to the charity or charities of his/her choice.

The companies will also donate $500 to the charity(ies) of choice for those whose nominee is selected as an African-American Achiever, for a total campaign contribution of $42,000 to local nonprofits.

Each person whose nominee is chosen will receive an invitation to attend the evening’s private reception.

For more information, check out the African-American Achievers’ Facebook page.