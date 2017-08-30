Nominations for Jamaica Diaspora Awards Southeast USA now open

MIAMI – Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Franz Hall, is inviting nominations for persons to be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States of America.

The annual Diaspora Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Sunrise Civic Center Theater, and will form part of the ongoing celebrations of Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence.

The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora who have positively impacted their community. “Recognizing members of the Jamaican Diaspora for their indelible contributions to community development takes on a special significance this year, as the theme of Independence is “Celebrating Jamaicans at home and abroad” said Consul General Hall.

Forms are now available on the website for the Consulate General or can be requested by email at info@jamaicacgmiami.org; or by telephone at 305-374-8431. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

The areas for selection include, but are not limited to, law and justice, health care, faith/religious leadership, public service, philanthropy, social services, entrepreneurship/business leaders, youth leadership, cultural arts (entertainment, media, sports, etc.) and education.

Previous recipients of the honor can be accessed on the Consulate General’s website, here.