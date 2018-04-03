Overtown Groundbreaking For Craft. Culinary. Culture. – The Urban

OVERTOWN – Historic Overtown welcomes new excitement into its fold of offerings with the new on trend entertainment hub, The Urban.

The Urban will break ground on the project on April 18, 2018 for the community of Historic Overtown at 1000 NW 2nd Avenue at 11 am. Slated to open this Summer, The Urban is set to be an experience for all who visit.

A space infused with art, music, culture, a food market, and special events. Where neighbors greet neighbors, visitors take in the culture, and old friends make new friends. All while people mix and mingle over food and drinks.

The space will be a first for the community says Urban Philanthropies Executive Keon Williams who is the brain behind the development. “It will feature local retailers, approximately 5-7 local food trucks, a centralized bar, as well as art instillations. Guest will have the opportunity to experience live entertainment and movies. We’re also excited to provide a food forest complete with seating and growing produce for use by resident restaurateurs.”

Urban Philanthropies Board Chairman, Craig Emmanuel, says this development is more than an entertainment space. “We have invested into the community of Overtown with this development. Our goal is to institute the surest and safest method to uplift the residents. To invest in community independence and establish a path to sustain generational wealth. “